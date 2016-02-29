Preview: Coyotes at Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins got All-Star center Evgeni Malkin back in the lineup last time out and look to put together a pair of wins when they host the slumping Arizona Coyotes on Monday. Malkin did not score in his return after missing 10 games with a knee injury but should give the offense a boost as the Penguins attempt to hold on to a playoff spot.

Pittsburgh had lost two of three before knocking off Winnipeg 4-1 on Saturday and hold a three-point lead on New Jersey and Philadelphia for the second wild-card spot with games in hand on both. Newly acquired defenseman Justin Schultz isn’t expected to be available until later of the week for the Penguins, who also welcomed the return of center Nick Bonino (hand) on Saturday. Arizona has stumbled out of playoff contention with five straight losses – three of them by a goal – after Saturday’s 4-2 defeat at Philadelphia. The Coyotes’ leading scorer, defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson told reporters, “Instead of finding ways to win hockey games, we’re finding ways to lose right now.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (27-29-6): Ekman-Larsson has scored in two straight games and ranks fourth in the league among defensemen in scoring with 48 points. Captain Shane Doan tops the team with 23 goals and has notched five points in his last five contests while blue-liner Michael Stone has contributed eight points in a nine-game span. Rookie Max Domi has slowed down since a torrid start, managing one point in his last four contests, and possible trade target Mikkel Boedker has not scored in 11 games.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (31-21-8): Captain Sidney Crosby has cooled off a bit with one point in his last four games, but Pittsburgh’s offense should be difficult to stop with Malkin (49 points in 50 games) back. Kris Letang also is a key for the Penguins as the defenseman reached double figures in goals for the fifth time Saturday and is one shy of his career best. Carl Hagelin also has proven to be a good pickup, scoring twice on Saturday to give him 10 points and a plus-6 rating in 17 games since being acquired from Anaheim.

OVERTIME

1. Both teams are struggling on the power play as Arizona is 1-for-17 in its last five games and Pittsburgh 1-for-25 over its last 11.

2. Pittsburgh RW Phil Kessel is one goal away from reaching 20 for the eighth straight season.

3. Arizona edged the Penguins 2-1 on Oct. 10 in the first contest of the two-game season series.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 4, Penguins 3