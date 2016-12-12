Preview: Coyotes at Penguins

The red-hot Pittsburgh Penguins look to extend their season-high winning streak to six when they open a three-game homestand against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night. The Penguins scored 28 times during their streak after producing a season-best three power-play tallies in a 4-3 victory at Tampa Bay on Saturday as captain Sidney Crosby took over the league lead with 20 goals.

“What’s so impressive about (Crosby) is how he plays,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan told reporters. “He creates offense in so many ways. He’s every bit as good a passer as he is a scorer. His compete level and his willingness to go into battle areas. … it’s impressive.” The Penguins attempt to win for the fifth straight time at home against an Arizona team that is 3-8-3 on the road. The Coyotes begin a four-game trip after snapping a six-game winless stretch (0-3-3) with a 4-1 victory over Nashville on Saturday at home. Arizona goalie Mike Smith allowed two or fewer goals in six of his last eight games and is 5-7-0 in 13 career contests versus Pittsburgh, but owns two shutouts against the Penguins.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVAS, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (9-13-5): Arizona continues to suffer important injuries this season as second-leading scorer Max Domi was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body ailment that resulted from a fight during the loss to Calgary on Thursday. “He’s an impact player, so when you lose a guy like that, it’s opportunity for other guys,” Coyotes coach Dave Tippett told reporters. “But when you lose top players like that, you gotta overcome it.” Forward Radim Vrbata tops the team with 18 points after notching an assist Saturday and totaled 11 shots in the last two games.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (18-7-3): While the power play snapped out of a 1-for-32 drought Saturday, Pittsburgh’s penalty killing has left something to be desired at 7-for-12 over the last three games. Evgeni Malkin, who has 13 points in the last eight games, had two of the power-play tallies against Tampa Bay and moved into second all-time for the club in the category with 111 – still 125 behind Mario Lemieux. Crosby has eight goals and seven assists in the past nine outings, leading the team with 31, and defenseman Kris Letang boasts six assists in five December contests.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh leads the league with six victories when trailing entering the third period after rallying to beat Tampa Bay.

2. Arizona captain RW Shane Doan is one shy of his 400th career goal, but has been blanked the last four games.

3. The Penguins won three of the last four meetings, including a 6-0 triumph at home last season.

PREDICTION: Penguins 5, Coyotes 2