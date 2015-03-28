EditorsNote: FIXING in third graf: Cardinals to Coyotes

Penguins lose Letang in win vs. Coyotes

PITTSBURGH -- This was where the Pittsburgh Penguins wilted, right?

Thwarted by a strong goaltender, down a few bodies, the game getting late. And that was before they gave up the first goal of the afternoon.

This time was different from Penguins games of late, however. They scored three unanswered goals in the third period Saturday for a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes at Consol Energy Center.

“Especially with them scoring first, it would have been easy to get frustrated,” Pittsburgh center Sidney Crosby said. “We stuck with it.”

Crosby scored the winning goal and added two assists, running his league-leading points total to 78.

Pittsburgh, which had been 1-5-1 with just nine goals in its previous seven games, also got goals from right wingers Daniel Winnik and Steve Downie. Center Evgeni Malkin, who returned after missing six games because of an undisclosed injury, added two assists.

Arizona, last in the Western Conference, got goals from left winger Tye McGinn and center Tobias Rieder as it finished 2-1 on a three-game Eastern road trip.

The Penguins lost right winger Blake Comeau to a game misconduct in the first period after he crunched defenseman Andrew Campbell into the boards, and he could be facing NHL supplemental discipline, but that was just the forerunner to what could be a greater and longer-term loss.

Related Coverage Preview: Coyotes at Penguins

Defenseman Kris Letang, widely considered a candidate for the Norris Trophy, left the game at 15:15 of the second period. After he released a long outlet pass deep in his end, Arizona right winger Shane Doan hit him. Letang fell backward into the end boards.

Letang needed assistance as he left the ice. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation. There was no further update.

“It didn’t look good,” Crosby said. “He went in kind of awkwardly. Hopefully, he’s doing OK.”

Doan was not penalized and expressed concern for Letang, who last season came back from a stroke.

“I hit him just to stop him from jumping by,” Doan said. “You never ever want to see anything like that, especially a guy with his caliber and everything he’s went through in the past couple years. So, you feel awful as a player when something like that happens.”

Downie fought Doan later in the second, something he said was needed even though he didn’t fault Doan for Letang’s injury.

“Doan is not going to give dirty hits or run guys,” Downie said. “I didn’t think it was that dirty. I think he fell the wrong way, and the distance from the boards (figured in).”

The game was scoreless at that point and beyond.

McGinn gave Arizona a 1-0 lead at 4:52 of the third period when he redirected a point shot by defenseman Klas Dahlbeck past Pittsburgh goaltender Thomas Greiss, who was screened by Coyotes center Joe Vitale.

“Screened, and the guy in the high slot tipped it, too. That just happens,” said Greiss, who made 22 saves against his former club.

Pittsburgh to that point had staged several strong scoring chances, but Arizona goaltender Mike Smith had been a wall. Smith finished with 43 saves.

Still, the Penguins broke through and responded with three goals in a span of 4:08.

Crosby won a faceoff to Smith’s left and got the puck back to defenseman Paul Martin. Smith stopped a shot by Martin, but Winnik pounced on the rebound and scored from the low slot to make it 1-1 at 7:16.

Crosby got his second assist when he drove down the ice with the puck and into the Coyotes’ end. Downie took a drop pass from Crosby and drove the puck over Smith’s right leg pad for a 2-1 lead at 9:19.

“I just remember Sid throwing it back to me, and I kind of took a step or two in and no one came to me, so I just wound up and put it on net,” Downie said.

Not done, Crosby gave Pittsburgh a 3-1 lead at 11:24 on a power play. Defenseman Derrick Pouliot got the puck to the crease from the far side of the left circle. The puck banged around off Crosby’s body, off his right skate and behind Smith.

A review determined Crosby did not use a kicking motion.

Arizona pulled to within 3-2 with 1:51 left in regulation when Rieder directed a feed from Doan behind Greiss.

“We hung around, but unfortunately we couldn’t do enough to get the win,” Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said.

NOTES: Besides C Evgeni Malkin, RW Patric Hornqvist returned from injury for the Penguins. ... Pittsburgh coach Mike Johnston’s mother, Sheila Margaret “Mickey” Johnston, died Friday. He coached Saturday’s game and will coach Sunday night’s home game against San Jose before returning to his hometown of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, for Tuesday’s services. ... G Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to start Sunday for the Penguins. ... Pittsburgh played without LW David Perron (illness) and D Christian Ehrhoff (undisclosed injury). Ehrhoff is not expected to begin skating until after the weekend. ... Arizona LW Lauri Korpikoski missed a second game in a row because of a mouth injury. The Coyotes also scratched D Brandon Gormley. ... Arizona returns home Monday against Buffalo. ... Linesman Steve Barton left the game late in the second period after his face was bloodied by an inadvertent high stick.