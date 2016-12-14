McGinn scores twice in Coyotes' win over Detroit

DETROIT -- What a difference a day makes for the Arizona Coyotes.

Jamie McGinn scored two goals to lead the Coyotes to a 4-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night at Joe Louis Arena.

That came a night after Arizona was beaten 7-0 by the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh on Monday night.

"That was certainly better than last night," Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said after Tuesday night's game. "You could sense before the game that they wanted to redeem themselves after that game, and they played a very strong game tonight."

Defenseman Anthony DeAngelo and Lawson Crouse also scored for Arizona (10-14-5), which is 2-4-3 in its last nine games. Peter Holland had two assists in his Coyotes debut and Mike Smith made 37 saves.

"We did a lot of the things that it takes to win hockey games," Smith said. "The offense took its chances and everyone made plays. We knew what happened last night and no one wanted to see that again. We're a better team than that."

Andreas Athanasiou scored for Detroit (13-13-4), which is 2-8-3 in its last 13 at home. Jimmy Howard stopped 15 shots.

"Our start, the effort we had in the first period, it's embarrassing. That's on the leaders. That starts with me," Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg said. "We've got to be better prepared in here to come out. We all know they played last night. They lost pretty bad so we knew they were going to come out and play fast hockey from the start and win a lot of battles. We had to match that and didn't do that. Even though I don't think they played great hockey in the first but that just shows how bad we were."

McGinn got his second goal of the game with 8:33 left in the third. He put in a one-timer from in front past Howard. It was McGinn's sixth goal.

Zetterberg hit the goal post off Smith's shoulder in the first minute of the third period.

Detroit's Tomas Jurco hit the goal post on a breakaway about 4:30 into the third period.

DeAngelo's power-play goal opened the scoring at 2:01. His shot from the left face-off dot beat Howard on the short side. It was DeAngelo's third goal.

Athanasiou tied it 1-1 with 3:48 left in the first period. The rebound of Gustav Nyquist's shot off the rush went in off Athanasiou's skate. It was Athanasiou's fifth goal.

Crouse gave Arizona a 2-1 lead with 16 seconds remaining in the first. He battled Detroit defenseman Mike Green for position and his backhand shot trickled through Howard. It was Crouse's second goal.

McGinn made it 3-1 at 2:39 of the second period. He tipped Holland's backhand pass off Howard and into the net.

"Peter was great -- he gave me a perfect pass for the first goal." McGinn said.

Holland was acquired from Toronto on Dec. 9, but was delayed by visa issues.

"Peter gives us that steady center that we've needed since (Brad) Richardson got hurt." Tippett said. "He didn't look like a guy playing his first game for a team -- he immediately got McGinn back into the game."

The Red Wings didn't get their first shot until 5:33 remained in the first period. It was a harmless backhand shot from along the left boards by defenseman Alexey Marchenko.

"It's unacceptable. There's no way it can look like that," Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall said.

A deflected puck hit Red Wings players Dylan Larkin and Frans Nielsen each in the mouth while they were sitting on the bench with 48.3 seconds left in the first period.

NOTES: Red Wings D Alexey Marchenko left the game in the third period with an upper-body injury. Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said Marcjenko is day-to-day. ... After Arizona lost 7-0 to the Penguins in Pittsburgh Monday night, Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said: "There's a standard you have to play at in the NHL, whether you are a young guy or a veteran. We didn't play or compete at an NHL level, and that's the score you get." ... Red Wings D Jonathan Ericsson missed his third straight game with back spasms. ... Arizona D Connor Murphy missed his second game with an upper-body injury. ... Detroit was also without C Darren Helm (upper body), D Brendan Smith (lower body), F Tyler Bertuzzi (ankle) and LW Justin Abdelkader (lower body).