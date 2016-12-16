EditorsNote: deletes repetitive first note

Holland gets revenge as Coyotes edge Leafs

TORONTO -- Peter Holland could not find playing time with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

After appearing in only two games in November and eight on the season overall, the Maple Leafs traded the 25-year-old center to the Arizona Coyotes last Friday.

On Thursday night, in his second game with Arizona, Holland popped in the only goal of a shootout as the Coyotes defeated the Maple Leafs 3-2.

"That's actually a new move that I've been working into the repertoire," Holland said of his maneuver in the skills competition. "I've never used that one in a game shootout before, so that was the first one.

"I know the goalies on the Leafs watch some of the shootout tendencies, and going up against Freddie (Frederik Andersen) in practice and stuff like that, I'm sure he's well-aware of my go-to moves, so I felt like I had to change it up on him. I think it just kind of squeaked through, so kind of lucky."

Holland had the Coyotes' third attempt in the shootout. All three Toronto shooters missed, and so did the first two Arizona shooters.

The Maple Leafs also lost 3-2 in a shootout to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

"We did tons of good things," Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. "It says on this sheet that we directed 85 shots on net that way. It was a pretty good night. I thought we made some big mistakes -- they got a breakaway on the power play, they got a breakaway with four minutes left. In saying that, we had the puck a ton to say the least and multiple, multiple chances. We're real snake-bitten around the net right now. Just keep grinding and it'll go your way. Just keep doing good things."

Jordan Martinook and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for Arizona (11-14-5), which won its second straight.

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner scored for Toronto (11-11-7), which has one win in its past seven games.

Andersen made 28 saves in the Toronto goal.

Arizona netminder Mike Smith stopped 44 shots.

"He's looking for a new opportunity and we can give him some of that opportunity," Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said of Holland. "It's only been a couple of games yet and he hasn't practiced with us yet. It's a good start for him. He played in Detroit (on Tuesday). Tonight we were just trying to get him up to speed a little bit. But he'll be a good addition."

With the score tied at 2 entering the third period, it marked the first time this season that the Maple Leafs were even after two periods.

Matthews took a double-minor for high-sticking at 2:45 of the third period and the Maple Leafs killed off the penalties.

Andersen made a glove save at 15:39 when Arizona's Shane Doan was allowed to break in alone on the goal in a bid for his 400th career tally.

Matthews had three close calls in overtime.

As time expired in overtime, Arizona's Radim Vrbata hit the post from close range.

"It was a really structured game," Matthews said. "There wasn't too much given to each team, it was pretty defensively structured. I think it was a tight game. We did a lot of things right, we could clean up some things obviously but we're forcing a lot of games into OT and shootouts and stuff so those are things that, as a team, we need to bear down and make sure we get that extra point."

Matthews scored his 14th goal of the season with a shot from above the right faceoff circle on a power play at 19:52 of the first period. Arizona's Michael Stone was penalized for holding at 19:17.

The Coyotes tied the game when Martinook scored his sixth goal of the season on a rebound at 1:10 of the second period.

Arizona took advantage of a five-on-three power play to take the lead.

Ekman-Larsson scored his sixth goal of the season on a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle at 3:24. The goal came after Toronto's Ben Smith took a hooking penalty at 2:09 and Zach Hyman went off for cross-checking at 2:42.

The Maple Leafs tied the game 2-2 at 13:56 of the second when Marner was put in the clear by a pass from Roman Polak. Marner beat Smith on a shot from the right faceoff circle for his eighth goal of the season,

Toronto had a five-on-three power play late in the second period, but the Coyotes killed off both penalties.

NOTES: Toronto rookie C Auston Matthews, the first player taken in this year's draft, was born in Scottsdale, Ariz., and grew up rooting for the Coyotes. This was the first time he played against them. ... The teams meet again Dec. 23 at Gila River Arena. ... The Maple Leafs play the fourth of five home games in a row on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. ... The Coyotes complete a four-game road trip Saturday against the Minnesota Wild.