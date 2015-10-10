FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
October 11, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Max Domi and LW Tobais Rieder each had a goal and an assist as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Friday night.

LW Tobais Rieder and LW Max Domi each had a goal and an assist as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Friday night.

RW Shane Doan entered his 20th NHL season and 12th as Arizona’s captain. With two more points, he will become just the second player in franchise history to eclipse 900 points (Dale Hawerchuk -- 929)

C Martin Hanzal added two assists for the Coyotes, who beat the Kings for the first time in regulation since March 17, 2014.

G Mike Smith stopped 40 shots in helping Arizona to a season-opening win vs. the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. He improved his career record to 12-6-1 against Los Angeles.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.