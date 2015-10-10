Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch

LW Max Domi and LW Tobais Rieder each had a goal and an assist as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Friday night.

RW Shane Doan entered his 20th NHL season and 12th as Arizona’s captain. With two more points, he will become just the second player in franchise history to eclipse 900 points (Dale Hawerchuk -- 929)

C Martin Hanzal added two assists for the Coyotes, who beat the Kings for the first time in regulation since March 17, 2014.

G Mike Smith stopped 40 shots in helping Arizona to a season-opening win vs. the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. He improved his career record to 12-6-1 against Los Angeles.