Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch

D Philip Samuelsson was recalled from AHL Springfield. He was scratched from Monday’s game.

G Anders Lindback, who last started Oct. 24, replaced Mike Smith in the net and led the Coyotes to a win over the Ducks on Monday. Lindback finished with 33 saves in a 4-3, overtime victory.

D Nicklas Grossmann on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury.

LW Mikkel Boedker converted a turnover into the winning goal in overtime to give the Coyotes a 4-3 win over the Ducks. Boedker secured a loose puck at center ice, went on a breakaway and deposited a backhand past G Frederik Andersen to end the Ducks’ four-game winning streak 1:18 into the extra period.

LW John Scott was placed on waivers Sunday. If he clears waivers the Coyotes likely will send him to the AHL.

C Dustin Jeffrey was recalled from Springfield of the AHL. He recorded an assist in his first NHL game of the season.