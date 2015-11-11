FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
November 11, 2015 / 6:37 AM / 2 years ago

Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Philip Samuelsson was recalled from AHL Springfield. He was scratched from Monday’s game.

G Anders Lindback, who last started Oct. 24, replaced Mike Smith in the net and led the Coyotes to a win over the Ducks on Monday. Lindback finished with 33 saves in a 4-3, overtime victory.

D Nicklas Grossmann on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury.

LW Mikkel Boedker converted a turnover into the winning goal in overtime to give the Coyotes a 4-3 win over the Ducks. Boedker secured a loose puck at center ice, went on a breakaway and deposited a backhand past G Frederik Andersen to end the Ducks’ four-game winning streak 1:18 into the extra period.

LW John Scott was placed on waivers Sunday. If he clears waivers the Coyotes likely will send him to the AHL.

C Dustin Jeffrey was recalled from Springfield of the AHL. He recorded an assist in his first NHL game of the season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.