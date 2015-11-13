FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
November 13, 2015

Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Max Domi was hoping to play against Oilers C Connor McDavid, a fellow rookie who is out for months with a broken collarbone. “You never want to see anybody out of the lineup, let alone great players,” said Domi, who, like McDavid, is an early candidate for rookie of the year.

D Nicklas Grossmann (lower-body) is on injured reserve. Grossmann is considered day-to-day and could return for the team’s four-game trip that begins Saturday in Columbus.

C Boyd Gordon faced his former team for the first time since the Oilers traded him to the Coyotes during the offseason.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
