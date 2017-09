F Craig Cunningham was recalled from the Springfield Falcons of the AHL. The 25-year-old native of Trail, British Columbia, has registered nine points (five goals, four assists) and six penalty minutes in 12 games with the Falcons this season. The 5-10, 184-pound Cunningham has recorded seven points (three goals, four assists) and four penalty minutes in 53 career NHL games with the Coyotes and Boston Bruins.