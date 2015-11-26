Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch

G Louis Domingue was sent to the Coyotes AHL affiliate in Springfield on Tuesday. The 23-year-old Domingue has registered a 5-3-1 record with a 2.43 goals against average and a .918 save percentage in nine games with Springfield this season.

D Philip Samuelsson was sent to the Coyotes AHL affiliate in Springfield on Tuesday. The 24-year-old Samuelsson skated in three games with the Coyotes this season, collecting 10 penalty minutes.

F Dustin Jeffrey was recalled from the AHL by the Coyotes on Tuesday. The 27-year-old Jeffrey recorded an assist and a plus-two rating in one game with the Coyotes this season.