#US NHL
November 29, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored with 39.9 seconds left in overtime, goalie Mike Smith made 25 saves and the Coyotes overcame six Calgary power plays to secure Tippett’s 500th career coaching victory.

RW Shane Doan missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury. Coach Dave Tippett has termed him “questionable at best” at the morning skate, raising doubts about Doan’s availability for Saturday’s game against Ottawa.

C Martin Hanzal scored his fifth goal of the season. After starting the season with 13 straight assists without a goal, five of Hanzal’s last six points have been goals.

