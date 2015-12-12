Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch

G Anders Lindback had 27 saves for the Coyotes in the game’s best performance. Lindback was aided by a handful of Wild shots that hit posts but he also made four point-blank saves including one from the center of the slot on left winger Thomas Vanek, just above the crease. “The last game for me was a real disappointment,” said Lindback, who allowed five goals in 23 shots on Dec. 6 in Carolina. “It was nice to get back in this quick. It’s nice to get a lot of shots in the beginning. When you make a couple saves early you feel good about yourself.”

RW Mikkel Boedker scored his second goal of the game on a rebound 34 seconds into overtime and the Arizona Coyotes snapped a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night at Gila River Arena. “It was one of those games again,” said Boedker, who had a hat trick in the Coyotes’ last home game on Nov. 28 against Ottawa. “I had two opportunities and the last one just landed right on my stick.”

RW Shane Doan missed his ninth straight game Friday with a groin injury and likely won’t play before Thursday against Columbus.

C Martin Hanzal was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. The move is retroactive to Dec. 6, the last time he played, which makes him eligible to come off IR on Sunday.

G Mike Smith missed the game on Friday and is day to day with a lower-body injury.