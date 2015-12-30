FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
December 30, 2015 / 5:22 AM / 2 years ago

Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Craig Cunningham was recalled by the Arizona Coyotes from the Springfield Falcons of the AHL. Cunningham has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) and 14 penalty minutes in 21 games with the Falcons in 2015. He played in seven games with the Coyotes this season in two previous stints with the team. Cunningham was originally drafted by the Boston Bruins in the fourth round (97th overall) in the 2010 draft.

F Laurent Dauphin was recalled by the Arizona Coyotes from the Springfield Falcons of the AHL. Dauphin, 20, had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 30 games with Springfield. The Coyotes’ second-round pick (39th overall) in the 2013 draft led Chicoutimi with a career-high 31-44-75 in 56 games in 2014-15.

