F Laurent Dauphin was assigned to the Springfield Falcons of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Dauphin, 20, has one goal and a 9:20 average of ice time in three games with the Coyotes this season. The Repentigny, Quebec native has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 30 games with Springfield. Dauphin was selected by the Coyotes in the second round (39th overall) of the 2013 NHL draft.