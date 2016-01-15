FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
January 15, 2016 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Louis Domingue made his seventh straight start. He had six starts in his NHL career before this run.

D Stefan Elliott was waived on Thursday to make room on the 23-man roster for D Kevin Connauton. The team claimed Connauton off waivers from Columbus on Wednesday while loaning LW John Scott to their AHL affiliate in Springfield, Mass. Connauton did not play Thursday.

D Kevin Connauton was claimed off waivers by the Coyotes from the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

LW John Scott, an All-Star Game captain, this weekend is expected to be recalled this weekend after being sent to the Coyotes AHL affiliate in Springfield, Mass., earlier in the week.

