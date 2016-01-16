FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
January 16, 2016 / 10:08 PM / 2 years ago

Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Oliver Ekman-Larsson gave the Coyotes a 1-0 lead at 4:51 of the first period when he picked up a loose puck in the high slot and fired it past Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek (27 saves). The goal was Ekman-Larsson’s 13th of the season and moved him into fourth place in the NHL for points by defenseman (33). Ekman-Larsson has six goals and 13 points in his past 10 games.

RW Shane Doan widened the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal with 1:10 remaining in the second period. Left winger Tobias Rieder collected a rebound and tossed it toward the net with his backhand as he skated away from the crease. The puck glanced off Doan’s stick and in. It was Doan’s 10th goal in his past 11 games. It was also the Coyotes’ 14th power-play goal in their past 39 chances (36 percent).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
