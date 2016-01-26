FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
January 26, 2016 / 5:03 AM / 2 years ago

Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Christian Thomas was recalled by the Coyotes from the Springfield Falcons of the American Hockey League on Sunday. Thomas, 23, has recorded seven points (three goals, four assists) in 15 games with Springfield. He has one goal and two assists in 26 career NHL games between the New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens.

LW Christian Thomas was recalled from AHL Springfield but did not have him in the lineup Monday. Thomas was acquired from the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 15 but has yet to play a game for the Coyotes.

D Nicklas Grossmann was scratched for a second consecutive game due to illness.

