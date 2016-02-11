Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch

G Louis Domingue made 24 saves, but he suffered some bad luck when the game-winning goal ping-ponged off two teammates before finding the back of the net. “Louis was solid,” Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said. “We didn’t give up a ton of chances but we did give up two or three that were real good chances.”

C Tyler Gaudet was recalled from the Coyotes AHL affiliate in Springfield to take C Boyd Gordon’s roster spot.

C Martin Hanzal’s seventh goal of the season on a power play put the Coyotes on the board in an eventual loss Wednesday. He took a pass from left winger Max Domi at the far post and banked the puck off both posts before it went in. It was just Hanzal’s second goal since Jan. 7 and third since Nov. 27. “At this time of year, that’s how we have to score goals by going hard to the net,” Hanzal said. “It’s not going to be pretty. It’s going to be greasy. That’s how we’re going to score goals and that’s how we’re going to win games.”

C Boyd Gordon (hand) is listed as week-to-week, but coach Dave Tippett said that timeline could increase based on a recent diagnosis.