February 14, 2016 / 6:47 AM / 2 years ago

Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Anthony Duclair scored for Arizona in a win Friday. He made it 3-0 just 1:53 later when he collected his own rebound and banged the puck past the goalie out of midair from the deep slot on another power play. Duclair is tied for fifth among NHL rookies with 15 goals.

D Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored in a 4-1 win Friday. Ekman-Larsson is second among NHL defensemen in goals, two behind San Jose’s Brent Burns.

RW Shane Doan broke the Arizona Coyotes franchise record for points Friday.

G Mike Smith practiced with the team on Thursday; the first time he has done so since undergoing lower abdomen surgery in mid-December. Coach Dave Tippett stressed that Smith is still a long way from playing. This is just part of the rehab process. GM Don Maloney said last week he would be surprised if Smith plays any games in February.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
