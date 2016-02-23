FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
February 24, 2016 / 3:43 AM / 2 years ago

Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Louis Domingue stopped 31 shots in the Coyotes’ 3-2 loss to the Capitals on Monday.

D Kevin Connauton scored Arizona’s first goal Monday in a 3-2 loss at Washington, and he has three goals and two assists in his past four games. The 25-year-old Connauton, who was claimed off waivers on Jan. 13 by the Coyotes, had just one goal and seven assists in 27 games with Columbus earlier this season.

D Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who left Saturday’s loss to the Blues with a lower-body injury, was back in the lineup on Monday.

