Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch

C Antoine Vermette of Arizona was absolutely robbed by Florida goalie Roberto Luongo twice on consecutive shots in the last minute of a 3-2 loss Thursday. Vermette, who was minus-one for the game, had a seemingly open net but was stoned by Luongo on what would have been the game-tying goal.

LW Mikkel Boedker, an unrestricted free agent this summer, might be moved before Monday’s trade deadline.

LW Shane Doan scored his team-high 23rd goal of the season in a loss to Florida on Thursday. The last time Doan, 39, had more goals was in the 2008-09 season, when he had 31. “They were better than us in lots of areas,” Doan said of Florida. “We have to find ways to tie it up and give ourselves a chance. We had some chances late, and we didn’t bury it. That was the difference.”