Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch

G Niklas Treutle, who was making his first NHL start, stopped just 11 of 16 shots before he was replaced at the start of the third period by Louis Domingue. After the game, coach Dave Tippett was asked if he regretted starting Treutle against the NHL’s hottest team. “I’ll take the responsibility,” said Tippett, whose team dropped its season-high seventh consecutive game. “We put a young player in a position he’s not ready for. We had no choice. Louis has played 11 straight; looked tired on the road. That’s where we are. We have to get Louis a break.”

LW Alex Tanguay (lower body) and D Zbynek Michalek (lower body) missed the Thursday game and are day-to-day.

C Antoine Vermette has just one assist during the team’s seven-game losing streak. Vermette signed two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Coyotes after winning a Stanley Cup with Chicago last spring, but he hasn’t produced as he did in his previous stint in an Arizona uniform. He has just 10 goals and 24 points to rank eighth on the team in points.