Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch

G Louis Domingue has become the Calgary Flames nemesis very quickly. The rookie southpaw improved to 3-0 against Calgary this season, stopping 25 shots on Friday in a 4-1 win. “Louie was excellent. There were a lot of pucks laying around the crease there and the one he got beat on he had no chance,” Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said.

D Oliver Ekman-Larsson, the Coyotes’ leading scorer, missed his second straight game after suffering an upper-body injury on Monday at Colorado.

C Alex Tanguay, a former Flame, had five points (two goals) in his first three games with Arizona after being acquired from Colorado at the Feb. 29 trade deadline.

RW Shane Doan contributed two assists Friday, giving him 547 during his career. The 39-year-old is now three assists from tying Dale Hawerchuk for second place behind franchise leader Thomas Steen (553 assists). Doan has been spent his entire with the Coyotes franchise. He is third on the Coyotes in scoring this season with 41 points (24g, 17a).