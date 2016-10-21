FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch
October 22, 2016 / 3:31 AM / 10 months ago

Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Louis Domingue was pulled Thursday after he gave up four goals on 19 shots in the first two periods at Montreal. Domingue, who is Arizona's No. 1 goalie in place of the injured Mike Smith, will start again Friday at the New York Islanders. "To change momentum for us and recognize we have to play tomorrow night again," coach Dave Tippett said in explaining his decision. "We'll put Louie back in there tomorrow night and see if we get a better start from him."

D Jakob Chychrun, the 16th overall pick in this year's draft, netted his first career goal Thursday in the Coyotes' 5-2 loss in Montreal. Canadiens rookie defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, the ninth overall pick in June, tried to clear the puck during a second-period scramble in the crease but it went right to Chychrun at the hashmarks. "I've been saying for a while I feel like I can play in this league," Chychrun.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
