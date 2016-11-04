FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch
November 5, 2016 / 5:03 AM / 10 months ago

Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Louis Domingue made 35 saves for Arizona despite dealing with dehydration and cramping in overtime.

RW Anthony Duclair hadn't scored all season and it was eating at him. He won't have to fret any longer. The Coyotes' second-year forward had a goal in the third period to tie the game, and he scored one of two goals in the shootout as Arizona won its second straight game with a 3-2 win over Nashville on Thursday at Gila River Arena.

C Christian Dvorak got behind the Nashville defense, waited an extra beat to get goaltender Pekka Rinne down, and then flipped a backhand over Rinne's pads at 9:17 of the first period. Dvorak had just been recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League one day earlier, after being sent down on Monday.

RW Radim Vrbata scored in the shootout for Arizona with his patented backhand move. The goal was Vrbata's 42nd career shootout goal and tied him with Detroit's Frans Nielsen for the most in NHL history.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
