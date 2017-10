C Tyler Gaudet was assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Gaudet, 23, played his first game of the season with the Coyotes in Tuesday night’s 4-2 win at Colorado, totaling 13:10 of ice time. He has recorded two goals and three assists in eight games with Tucson this season. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound native of Hamilton, Ontario, was signed by the Coyotes as a free agent on Nov. 4, 2013.