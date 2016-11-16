Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch

C Christian Dvorak was sent to Tucson of the American Hockey League on Tuesday by the Arizona Coyotes. Dvorak has collected one goal and four assists in 12 games this season. The 20-year-old Illinois native finished second in scoring in the Ontario Hockey League in 2015-16, posting 111 points (52 goals, 59 assists) in 59 contests with the Memorial Cup-winning London Knights. Dvorak was selected by the Coyotes in the second round of the 2014 NHL draft.

G Justin Peters was sent to Tucson of the American Hockey League on Tuesday by the Arizona Coyotes. Peters has recorded an 0-1-0 mark with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage in three games this season with Arizona. The 30-year-old Peters has appeared in one game with the Roadrunners in 2016-17. The Ontario native registered a 17-8-7 record with a 3.04 goals-against average and an .896 save percentage in 37 games with Hershey of the AHL last season.