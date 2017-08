C Laurent Dauphin was assigned by the Coyotes to the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL. DeAngelo, 21, registered two goals and five assists in 11 games with the Coyotes and collected one goal and four assists in eight games with Tucson.

D Anthony DeAngelo was assigned by the Coyotes to the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL. Dauphin, 21, earned a goal and an assist in 18 games with the Coyotes this season.