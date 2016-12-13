Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch

G Louis Domingue wound up allowing three goals on 12 shots after replacing Mike Smith in the second period of the Coyotes' 7-0 loss at Pittsburgh on Monday.

LW Anthony Duclair was scratched Monday against the Penguins.

C Josh Jooris, picked up Sunday off waivers from the Rangers, made his Coyotes debut Monday against the Penguins. He finished a minus-1 in 13:17 of ice time at Pittsburgh.

D Kevin Connauton was scratched Monday against the Coyotes.

C Peter Holland, acquired from the Maple Leafs last week, still awaits his Arizona debut, thanks to the standard visa issues that go with moving from a Canadian team to the United States.

D Connor Murphy did not travel to Pittsburgh while he has an upper-body injury evaluated. He could join the Coyotes during its road trip.

D Michael Stone played Monday against the Penguins after the Coyotes made him a healthy scratch Saturday. He finished a minus-2 in 22:01 of ice time Monday.

RW Shane Doan missed part of the second period Monday, remaining on the bench and pacing the runway to the locker room before returning late in the period and finishing the game.

G Mike Smith stopped 18 of the 22 shots he faced before he was pulled in the second period of the Coyotes' 7-0 loss at Pittsburgh on Monday.