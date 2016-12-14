Phoenix Coyotes - PlayerWatch

RW Peter Holland had two assists in his Coyotes debut as Arizona won 4-1 in Detroit on Tuesday. He was acquired from Toronto on Dec. 9, but was delayed by visa issues. "Peter gives us that steady center that we've needed since (Brad) Richardson got hurt." Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said. "He didn't look like a guy playing his first game for a team -- he immediately got McGinn back into the game."

D Connor Murphy missed his second game Tuesday with an upper-body injury.

LW Jamie McGinn scored two goals to lead Arizona to a 4-1 victory in Detroit on Tuesday. McGinn made it 3-1 at 2:39 of the second period when he tipped Peter Holland's backhand pass off Howard and into the net. "Peter was great -- he gave me a perfect pass for the first goal." McGinn said of Holland, who had two assists in his Coyotes debut.