Preview: Coyotes at Predators

The Arizona Coyotes take to the road for the first time this season as they pay the Nashville Predators a visit Tuesday. Arizona began 2014-15 by splitting a four-game homestand that saw the winning team score six or more goals in three of the victories. The Coyotes were on the wrong end of two of those contests, suffering a 6-2 loss to Winnipeg in their season opener and dropping a 6-1 decision to St. Louis on Saturday.

Nashville returns home from a brief road trip during which it earned three of a possible four points. The Predators began the trek with a 2-0 triumph at Winnipeg on Friday and were defeated 2-1 in overtime in Chicago the following night. Mike Ribeiro scored one of the team’s three goals on the trip and set up another while James Neal registered his first point as a Predator with a tally in the victory over the Jets.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (2-2-0): Mikkel Boedker is off to a flying start this season, leading the team with five goals and six points in four games. The 24-year-old Dane is on pace to shatter his career high of 19 tallies, set in 82 contests last campaign. Arizona is likely to be without center Martin Hanzal, who was helped off the ice in the second period of Saturday’s defeat with a lower-body injury.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (3-0-2): Nashville begins its second three-game homestand of the young campaign Tuesday after going 2-0-1 during its season-opening stretch at Bridgestone Arena. Ribeiro is riding a three-game point streak as he enters the contest against the Coyotes, who bought out his contract over the summer after the 34-year-old registered 16 goals and 31 assists over 80 games in 2013-14 - his only campaign in the desert. Rookie Filip Forsberg has impressed in the early going as he leads the team with five points in as many games.

OVERTIME

1. The Coyotes play six of their next seven games on the road.

2. Nashville D Shea Weber leads the team - and is tied for first among all NHL blue-liners - with three goals.

3. Predators G Pekka Rinne has posted six shutouts against the Coyotes, his highest total versus any team.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Coyotes 1