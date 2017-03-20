Preview: Coyotes at Predators

The Nashville Predators have fallen out of third place in the Central Division but look to regain the position when they begin a three-game homestand Monday against the Arizona Coyotes. Nashville was overtaken in the division race by St. Louis after Saturday's loss in Carolina but occupies the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

The 4-2 setback against the Hurricanes halted a five-game point streak (3-0-2) for the Predators, who own a 20-8-7 record at Bridgestone Arena. Filip Forsberg scored his team-leading 29th goal in the defeat, leaving him one shy of his second consecutive 30-goal season. Arizona, which will miss the playoffs for the fifth straight campaign, will be kicking off a five-game road trip. The Coyotes, who are just 10-20-4 away from home but have won their last two, are coming off a 3-0 loss to the Blues that also put an end to their five-game point streak (3-0-2).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Tennessee

ABOUT THE COYOTES (26-36-9): Zbynek Michalek may get one final turn with the organization after being recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Sunday. The 34-year-old Czech defenseman has played 609 of his 781 career games over three stints with the Coyotes to rank second on the club list and is seventh among the team's all-time blue-liners in scoring with 140 points. Arizona also recalled center Laurent Dauphin, who registered two goals and an assist in 24 contests earlier this season.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (35-25-11): Forsberg, who scored a personal-best 33 goals in 2015-16 and has tallied in two of his last three contests, is two assists away from 100 in his career. Viktor Arvidsson also scored against Carolina, extending his point streak to four games and giving him a tally in three of those contests. Colin Wilson returned to the lineup Saturday after missing one game with a lower-body injury but was kept off the scoresheet.

OVERTIME

1. Predators C Ryan Johansen's next goal will be his 100th in the NHL.

2. Arizona captain Shane Doan missed Saturday's game with a lower-body injury and is day-to-day.

3. Nashville RW Craig Smith, who was a scratch against Carolina, needs one point to reach 200 for his career.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Coyotes 2