Ellis shows his worth in Predators win over Coyotes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Two weeks before the season started, the Nashville Predators inked Ryan Ellis to a five-year, $12.5 million contract.

The 23-year-old defenseman showed why Tuesday night.

After scoring a goal and assisting on two others, Ellis potted the game-winner in the fourth round of a shootout as Nashville subdued the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 at Bridgestone Arena.

On a team with plenty of capable scoring options on the backline, such as Shea Weber, Roman Josi and Seth Jones, Ellis offers another player who can jump up in the play and deliver some offense.

“It seemed like every time I had the puck, I either got a favorable bounce or made something else happen,” he said.

Ellis didn’t need luck on his side in the shootout. Taking his turn after center Antoine Vermette kept Arizona (2-2-1) alive by scoring on what could have been the game’s last shot, Ellis carefully skated in from center ice, stickhandled and beat goalkeeper Devan Dubnyk with a five-foot wrister off the forehand side.

Ellis didn’t study what Dubnyk did on the Predators’ first three attempts in the shootout.

“I have my moves,” Ellis said. “I really don’t read too much into what the goalie does.”

Goalie Pekka Rinne (4-0-1) stoned right winger Martin Erat from 18 feet away to seal the verdict. Nashville (4-0-2) has picked up points in its first six games under coach Peter Laviolette.

“What I liked about tonight was even when things weren’t going our way, the guys kept pushing, kept fighting,” Laviolette said.

Rinne stood tall in a busy third period, making 16 of his 33 saves, and turned away Vermette’s slapper with two seconds left on an overtime power play.

“He’s a big part of the team,” Predators center Mike Ribeiro said. “He saved what, close to 40 shots. He gave us a chance to win that game.”

Ribeiro was part of that equation as well, bagging his third goal at 12:05 of the first period to finish a 4-on-1, then setting up left winger James Neal for the equalizer at 8:03 of the third period.

That occurred just 21 seconds after Erat, who played the first 722 games of his NHL career with Nashville, gave the Coyotes a brief lead with a power-play tally, his second goal.

Arizona initiated scoring at 3:21 of the first period as left winger Rob Klinkhammer converted right winger David Moss’ pass into his second goal.

Ellis, who drew the assist on Ribeiro’s goal, gave the Predators their first lead at 5:12 of the second as he ripped a wrister by Dubnyk three seconds after the first of five unsuccessful Nashville power plays ended.

However, defenseman Keith Yandle made his 500th NHL game one to remember, collecting a power-play marker at 8:12 off Vermette’s faceoff win.

“It was a great play by Vermy,” Yandle said. “It was a set play and I just kind of lucked out.”

Dubnyk (1-0-1) finished with 23 saves in relief of normal starter Mike Smith, who’s allowed 16 goals in his first three games.

NOTES: One of the referees seemed confused by the Coyotes’ change from Phoenix to Arizona, saying that Phoenix had been called for minors twice in the second period. The team switched to Arizona during the offseason. ... Nashville C Mike Fisher (Achilles tendon) skated in practice Tuesday morning wearing a non-contact jersey. Fisher, who was injured in the offseason, could be back late in November, but a December return to action is more realistic. ... Arizona played its first four games at home, but started a stretch of seven road games in the next nine with this game.