Preview: Coyotes at Rangers

The Arizona Coyotes have yet to notch a victory halfway through a difficult six-game road trip and are in jeopardy of digging themselves a big hole to open the season. The Coyotes, who have allowed 18 goals in four games, will try to find their best form on both ends of the ice when they visit the New York Rangers on Sunday.

“We have to turn this around, and it starts next game,” Arizona center Martin Hanzal told reporters. “Everybody has to chip in. Everybody has to be on the same page, and everybody – every single guy through the lineup – has to work hard every single night or we don’t have a chance.” The Coyotes have been outscored 15-8 on the road trip and hope to get their top offensive threats going against the Rangers, who come in off an impressive 4-2 victory at Washington on Saturday. New York tries to string together wins for the first time this season after rookie Jimmy Vesey notched his second and third goals of the campaign in the front end of the back-to-back. Chris Kreider saw his four-game point streak end Saturday but has recorded seven points and 23 shots in five contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, FSN Arizona, MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (1-3-0): Last season’s impressive rookies Max Domi and Anthony Duclair have combined for one point and a minus-8 rating in the first four contests while bottom-six forwards Brad Richardson and Jordan Martinook lead the team. Richardson and Martinook have recorded two goals and two assists apiece while captain Shane Doan hasn’t tallied since the season-opening win over Philadelphia. Louis Domingue has struggled since replacing the injured Mike Smith (knee) as the No. 1 goalie, going 0-3-0 with an .836 save percentage.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (3-2-0): While Kreider and Vesey are turning heads, offseason acquisition Mika Zibanejad quietly is off to a solid start. The 23-year-old center, who came over from Ottawa in a trade for Derick Brassard, has posted a point in four of his five games - registering a pair of goals and four assists, including one on Saturday. Henrik Lundqvist evened his record at 2-2-0 with 26 saves in the victory over Washington and may be rested Sunday in favor of Antti Raanta, who beat San Jose in his only start this season.

OVERTIME

1. The Rangers have won the last five meetings, including a pair of 4-1 victories last season.

2. Arizona’s 18-year-old rookie D Jakob Chychrun (one goal, two assists) has notched at least one point in each of his first three NHL games.

3. New York D Daniel Girardi (groin) is close to returning to the lineup after missing the last three contests.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Coyotes 3