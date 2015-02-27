Rangers rally with late goal for 4-3 win

NEW YORK -- One team’s bad break is another team’s great bounce.

Right winger Lee Stempniak played the hero Thursday night, scoring his second goal of the game with 2:14 remaining in the third period to lift the New York Rangers to a 4-3 victory over the plummeting Arizona Coyotes at Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers overcame a slow start and 3-1 deficit to improve to 8-0-2 in their past 10 games, but it wasn’t without a non-call that went their way late in the second period.

Rangers center Derick Brassard clipped Coyotes defenseman Andrew Campbell with a high stick, yet all four officials missed the infraction that drew blood from Campbell’s mouth. That allowed New York to remain on a power play and get a goal from left winger Chris Kreider, his second of the game, to knot the score at 3 with 11.9 seconds left in the period.

“It was a huge turning point in the game,” Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said. “They say all four of them missed it, which I find hard to fathom. It should’ve been a double-minor. It doesn’t get called. It comes back down, they’re still on the power play, the puck bounces over our defenseman’s stick, goes in.”

Coyotes goaltender Mike Smith shattered his stick over his net after the goal and received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. After the game, he said his frustration was about his teammates’ mistakes.

”It had nothing to do with the call,“ said Smith, whose Coyotes (20-35-7) have lost eight straight in regulation and are four points ahead of 30th-place Buffalo. ”We continue to shoot ourselves in the foot.

”At that point, it’s a 3-2 lead, under a minute left in the period, faceoff in their end and somehow they get a breakaway. You have to know what time it is in games, what the score is, and that determines how you play and what kind of chances you take. “We constantly turn pucks over and against good teams you’re going to get it jammed back down your throat. It’s another tough one.”

The Rangers (38-16-6), however, aren’t complaining about fortune shining on them.

“If you want to be near the top of the standings in this league, you need to find ways to win games in different ways,” Kreider said of the Rangers, who lead the Metropolitan Division. “That was definitely a bit of a nail-biter and a little too close for comfort, but it speaks volumes of the leadership and character.”

Rangers goaltender Cam Talbot made 37 saves in the win. The Coyotes reached the 40-shot mark for just fifth time this season, but Talbot, as he has been in nearly every game since taking over for injured No. 1 goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, was up to the challenge.

“At the end of the game there, it was just a mad scramble,” said Talbot, who made three saves in the final 1:21 with the Coyotes on a six-on-four advantage. “It was kind of a free-for-all, so I was trying to stay down and stay in position, just try to get my body in front of anything that came toward me.”

Coyotes right winger Mark Arcobello put his team ahead 1-0 just 41 seconds into the game, although Kreider responded with his first of two goals less than eight minutes later.

Center Sam Gagner scored two power-play goals less than two minutes apart late in the first period to give the Coyotes a 3-1 lead after one period.

But the Rangers chipped away with a goal by Stempniak off a Coyotes turnover early in the second period that made it 3-2, then Kreider scored his breakaway goal on a rebound to even the score heading into third period.

Stempniak won it with a second-chance goal late in the third period, roofing a rebound chance after Smith made two saves that left him on the ice.

“You always want to contribute,” Stempniak said. “It’s nice to score a couple of goals in a big win for us. It wasn’t a great first period for us. As a group, we knew we needed to be better. In the second period, I thought we played a lot better and we found a way to get the win.”

NOTES: Coyotes C Henrik Samuelsson made his NHL debut. He is the son of former NHL defenseman and current Rangers assistant coach Ulf Samuelsson. “He’s on the other team, so I’ll talk to him after the game,” Henrik said in the morning. ... The Coyotes were without D Zbynek Michalek (upper body), C Martin Hanzal (upper body) and LW Mikkel Boedker (lower body). ... Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said RW Jesper Fast (knee) needs a few more practices before returning. ... There is still no news on G Henrik Lundqvist (throat), who has not yet been scheduled for a follow-up visit with doctors.