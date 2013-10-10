Preview: Coyotes at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings will face a Western Conference opponent for the first time since moving to the East when they host the Phoenix Coyotes on Thursday. Detroit won its season opener with a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres, but has not been able to find an offensive spark with just six goals over its first three contests. Captain Henrik Zetterberg is the only player on the Red Wings with more than one goal and leads the team with 18 shots - twice as much as the next closest competitor.

Phoenix’s Eastern Conference road trip got off to a rough start on Tuesday when it dropped a 6-1 decision to the New York Islanders. Goaltender Mike Smith - a Canadian Olympic camp invitee - only lasted two periods in that contest and has allowed eight goals in two road starts. The Coyotes are also lacking offensive depth early in the season beyond Radim Vrbata (three goals, one assist), with veterans such as Mike Ribeiro and captain Shane Doan yet to record a point.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network (U.S.), Fox Sports Detroit

ABOUT THE COYOTES (1-2-0): Defenseman Derek Morris missed Tuesday’s game with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day. Ribeiro leads Phoenix forwards in ice time with 18:14 per game. Defenseman David Rundblad, who led the team in scoring in the preseason, has been held without a point and is minus-2 in the first three regular-season contests.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (2-1-0): Veteran Daniel Alfredsson has fired nine shots but is still looking for his first goal with Detroit while playing on a line with Stephen Weiss and Johan Franzen. Weiss scored his first as a member of the Red Wings in overtime against the Carolina Hurricanes. Mikael Samuelsson sat out Saturday’s game to make room for Tomas Tatar, but will rejoin the lineup on Thursday.

OVERTIME

1. The Coyotes visit Philadelphia on Friday and Carolina on Sunday to finish their road trip.

2. Red Wings G Jimmy Howard will make his fourth straight start.

3. Detroit is 14-5-1 in its last 20 home contests against Phoenix.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 3, Coyotes 1