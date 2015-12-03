Preview: Coyotes at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings are having trouble holding onto leads in the third period, but they haven’t lost their grip on their eight-game point streak (5-0-3). The Red Wings look for better success on the first front while extending their good fortune on Thursday when they play the fifth contest of their six-game homestand against the Arizona Coyotes.

“You’ve got to grab as many points as you can when you can grab them,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill told MLive.com. “... We’ve just got to keep getting better as a hockey team and in the interim earn as many points as we can.” Justin Abdelkader scored two goals and set up another in the Red Wings’ 5-4 shootout victory over Buffalo on Tuesday. While Detroit has been climbing up the Atlantic Division standings, surging Arizona was doing the same in the Pacific before its three-game winning streak came to a halt with a 5-2 setback to Nashville on Tuesday. Like the Red Wings, the Coyotes also saw a third-period lead go by the boards by yielding four goals to the Predators in the final session.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE COYOTES (13-10-1): John Scott found himself in a peculiar situation on Wednesday morning as the enforcer was atop the early voting for the 2016 NHL All-Star Game. Yes, you read that correctly - the 33-year-old Scott was ahead of Washington’s Alex Ovechkin and Chicago’s Patrick Kane, among others, despite appearing in just six games this season. “(My teammates) are giving me a hard time about it, but it’s kind of neat,” Scott told the Arizona Republic. “The fans, they obviously like me for some reason. I think it’s more of a joke than anything, but I’ll take it.”

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (13-8-4): Tomas Tatar celebrated his 25th birthday with a goal versus the Sabres and has six tallies and three assists in his last 10 games. Dylan Larkin, who was the NHL’s Rookie of the month for November, has scored six goals and set up another during an eight-game stretch heading into his first meeting with Arizona. Veteran Jimmy Howard is expected to get the nod and takes a three-game winning streak overall and an 8-3-3 career mark versus the Coyotes into Thursday’s tilt.

OVERTIME

1. Detroit has ventured past regulation in five straight games and seven of its last eight.

2. Arizona captain Shane Doan (lower-body) is close to returning to the ice following a four-game absence.

3. The Red Wings’ point streak is the team’s longest since 2010, when it posted a 10-0-2 mark.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 3, Coyotes 2