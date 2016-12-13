Preview: Coyotes at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings are in the middle of the hunt for an Eastern Conference playoff spot and are still searching for consistency in the offensive end. The Red Wings attempt to a jump-start an offense ranked near the bottom of the NHL in several categories when they host the struggling Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night after losing the first two contests of a five-game homestand.

Detroit scored once on the homestand after a 1-0 overtime loss to Philadelphia on Sunday and stands 26th in the league in goals per game (2.28) and 29th in shots (28.1). “We just got to do a better job of going to net and shooting more pucks,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill told reporters Sunday. “… I think the shot attempts after the second were almost even and we had three times the zone time as them, but we don’t outshoot them because we don’t shoot enough.” The Coyotes hope to rebound from a 7-0 loss to defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh on Monday that opened a four-game road trip. Arizona owns one victory in its last eight contests (1-4-3) and coach Dave Tippett told reporters his team did not compete at an NHL level Monday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona Plus, FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE COYOTES (9-14-5): Arizona totaled 32 shots Monday, but could not get one past goalie Matt Murray and scored one or fewer goals in six of its last 11 games. Radim Vrbata, who leads the team with 18 points, registered 16 shots and no goals in the last three games while defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is the third-leading scorer with only 13 points behind injured Max Domi (16), who is out with an upper-body injury. Connor Murphy (upper-body) missed Monday’s contest and forward Josh Jooris made his debut, logging 13:17 of ice time after being claimed on waivers Sunday.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (13-12-4): Jimmy Howard is one of the big reasons Detroit is over .500 and the veteran goalie was outstanding in his first start since Nov. 23 on Sunday, turning aside 35 of 36 shots to improve his save percentage to .945. Howard, who was out with a groin injury, owns a 1.68 goals-against average on the season while managing only a 5-5-1 record. Captain Henrik Zetterberg leads the team with 20 points while Frans Nielsen picked up his production with eight in nine games to draw even with defenseman Mike Green for second on the team with 16.

OVERTIME

1. Detroit is 22-for-22 on the penalty kill over the last eight games, but 1-for-16 on a power play in the past six.

2. Arizona captain RW Shane Doan needs one goal to reach 400 in his career and has gone five games without a tally.

3. The Red Wings recorded at least a point in the last four meetings (3-0-1) against Arizona.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 3, Red Wings 2