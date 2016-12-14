McGinn scores 2 in Coyotes' win in Detroit

DETROIT -- Jamie McGinn scored two goals to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night at Joe Louis Arena.

Defenseman Anthony DeAngelo and Lawson Crouse also scored for Arizona (10-14-5), which is 2-4-3 in its last nine games. Peter Holland had two assists in his Coyotes debut and Mike Smith made 36 saves.

Andreas Athanasiou scored for Detroit (13-13-4), which is 2-8-3 in its last 13 at home. Jimmy Howard stopped 15 shots.

McGinn got his second goal of the game with 8:33 left in the third. He put in a one-timer from in front past Howard. It was McGinn's sixth goal.

Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg hit the goal post off Smith's shoulder in first minute of the third period.

Detroit's Tomas Jurco hit the goal post on a breakaway about 4:30 into the third period.

DeAngelo's power-play goal opened the scoring 2:01 into the game. His shot from the left face-off dot beat Howard on the short side. It was DeAngelo's third goal.

Athanasiou tied it 1-1 with 3:48 left in the first period. The rebound of Gustav Nyquist's shot off the rush went in off Athanasiou's skate. It was Athanasiou's fifth goal.

Crouse gave Arizona a 2-1 lead with 16 seconds remaining in the first. He broke in on, battling Detroit defenseman Mike Green, Crouse's backhand shot trickled through Howard. It was Crouse's second goal.

McGinn made it 3-1, 2:39 into the second period. He tipped Peter Holland's pass off Howard and into the net. It was McGinn's fifth goal.

Holland made his debut with the Coyotes. He was acquired from Toronto on Dec. 9, but was delayed by visa issues.

The Red Wings didn't get their first shot until 5:33 remained in the first period. It was a harmless backhand shot from along the left boards by defenseman Alexey Marchenko.

A deflected puck hit Red Wings players Dylan Larkin and Frans Nielsen each in the mouth while they were sitting on the bench with 48.3 seconds left in the first period.

NOTES: Red Wings D Alexey Marchenko left the game in the third period with an upper-body injury. ... After Arizona lost 7-0 to the Penguins in Pittsburgh Monday night, Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said: "There's a standard you have to play at in the NHL, whether you are a young guy or a veteran. We didn't play or compete at an NHL level, and that's the score you get." ... Red Wings D Jonathan Ericsson missed his third straight game with back spasms. ... Arizona D Connor Murphy missed his second game with an upper-body injury. ... Detroit was also without C Darren Helm (upper body), D Brendan Smith (lower body), F Tyler Bertuzzi (ankle) and LW Justin Abdelkader (lower body).