Stone breaks tie as Coyotes top Red Wings

DETROIT -- The Phoenix Coyotes were looking for a big improvement in their play and they got it Thursday night.

Michael Stone’s goal with 4:47 left broke a tie and the Coyotes beat went on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 after Antoine Vermette’s empty-net goal Thursday night at Joe Louis Arena.

Phoenix was coming off 4-1 and 6-1 losses at the New York Islanders and San Jose Sharks, on Saturday and Tuesday, respectively, to begin a five-game road trip.

“We figured out what we have to do to be in a hockey game,” said Phoenix goalie Mike Smith, who made 28 saves.

Derek Morris and Vermette each had a goal and an assist and Mikkel Boedker also scored for Phoenix, which evened its record to 2-2.

Stone’s goal, a slap shot from the right point through a Martin Hanzal screen, came just two seconds after a Coyotes’ power play ended. The Red Wings Steven Weiss took a hooking penalty deep in the Phoenix zone with 6:49 remaining.

Stone’s shot went in off the far goal post.

“Got an opening and a chance to shoot,” Stone said. “(Mike) Ribeiro mad a great pass and got a screen in front from Marty Hanzal.”

Stone also talked about the way the team bounced back after the big losses.

“To respond the way we did after two ugly ones is the way to go,” Stone said.

The Coyotes also dominated in the faceoff circle, winning 46 of 70 draws from the Red Wings.

“Our face-offs were really strong,” Phoenix coach Dave Tippett said. “There’s always little things that you want to tweak.”

Detroit third-line center Joakim Andersson addressed the face-off situation.

“They are known to be good faceoff guys, a couple of them, but we have to better than we were tonight,” he said. “I don’t know what the stats are, but that’s how I felt. ... We knew those two guys (Hanzal, Vermette) are real good on faceoffs. We have to dig in better next time.”

Andersson and Jonathan Ericsson scored for Detroit, which lost its second straight to fall to 2-2. Jimmy Howard stopped 35 shots.

“I didn’t think we played very well tonight,” Red Wings’ right wing Daniel Cleary said. “It wasn’t a very good game defensively and we didn’t spend enough time in their zone ... That’s two games in a row that we haven’t looked like us.”

Detroit lost 4-1 at Boston on Saturday night.

The Red Wings scored two goals in 53 seconds early in the second period to take a 2-1 lead.

Andersson put a rebound over Smith 5:07 into the middle period to tie the game at 1. It was the first goal of the season for the Wings’ third line, which also features Cleary and Todd Bertuzzi. Ericsson’s floater from the right point found its way into the net at the six minute mark.

But Boeddker evened the score again by burying a loose puck after picking it up on the other side of the crease just 1:04 later.

“It was a good stepping stone game for us, Obviously better than the last two,” Tippett said.

Morris gave Phoenix a 1-0 lead just 2:21 into the game when he beat Howard with a slap shot from the right point after Vermette beat Stephen Weiss cleanly on a faceoff.

Smith was stung on the right arm by Henrik Zetterberg’s shot during a power play in the middle of the third period, repeatedly shaking it for the next few minutes.

“It feels a lot better when you win,” Smith said.

NOTES: Phoenix D Rostislav Klesla made his season debut. He opened the season on injured reserve due to a concussion and whiplash suffered during the exhibition season. ... Detroit LW Patrick Eaves, on long-term injured reserve with a sprained left medial collateral ligament and sprained left ankle, said he should be available to play Oct. 26. ... Red Wings backup G Jonas Gustavsson, on IR due to a pulled groin, said he is a few days away from being able to play. ... Coyotes RW David Moss is from Detroit and played at the University of Michigan. ... Red Wings RW Daniel Cleary played for Phoenix in 2003-04.