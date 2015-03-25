Coyotes top Wings to break 9-game losing streak

DETROIT -- You could forgive the Arizona Coyotes if they forgot what winning feels like.

Center Mark Arcobello’s second goal of the game, with 1:52 left in overtime, gave Arizona a 5-4 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night at Joe Louis Arena.

It was Arizona’s first win in nine games.

“It’s nice to get a win. We’ve been going through a rough stretch of games,” Arcobello said. “Any time you can get a win on the road, it’s good.”

Arcobello got his 15th goal of the season on a breakaway as he fended off defenseman Marek Zidlicky.

“O (defenseman Oliver Ekmann-Larsson) gave me a nice pass and I had a lot of speed going,” Arcobello said. “He (Zidlicky) got a stick on me. I was lucky enough to find a hole.”

Arcobello also had an assist, right winger David Moss had two goals and defenseman John Moore had one for Arizona. Ekmann-Larsson had two assists and goaltender Mike Smith made 33 saves.

“Our guys competed, Smith had a real strong game in goal and big performances from Arcobello and Moss,” Arizona coach Dave Tippett said. “... For the most part, we competed hard and we hung around.”

Defenseman Jakub Kindl and left winger Justin Abdelkader had a goal and an assist each and center Luke Glendening and right winger Gustav Nyquist also scored for Detroit. Center Henrik Zetterberg had two assists and goaltender Jimmy Howard made just 17 saves.

“I think we put up a lot of shots and I don’t think we played a bad game, but you’d rather have two points than one” said Kindl, who was playing because defenseman Niklas Kronwall was a last minute-scratch due to a lower-body injury. “We had some chances. We tried to shoot the puck. I think we had almost 40 shots, but we just didn’t get two points.”

Nyquist’s power-play goal tied it at 4 with 6:21 left in regulation. He batted a rebound out of the air for his 23rd goal.

Moss’ power-play goal gave the Coyotes a 4-3 lead 9:19 into the third. A shot deflected in off him for his third goal.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing here for some reason. It’s great ice here. When you play in front of friends and family, you always have a jump,” said Moss, who is from the Detroit suburb of Livonia and played at the University of Michigan. “... You’re always trying to score, you’re always trying to contribute. I’ve had better chances than this. Sometimes, it goes in.”

Tippett is a Moss supporter.

“He’s one of those guys that, as a coach, you watch the tape and he does a lot of good things all of the time,” the Coyotes coach said. “This year, he hasn’t been rewarded with goals.”

Kindl tied the game 1:57 into the third period. He got his fifth goal on a slap shot from the point in the middle of the ice.

The Coyotes led 3-2 after the second period.

Moss broke a 2-2 tie with 4:52 left in the second. He tipped in defenseman Klas Dahlbeck’s shot from the point off a face-off.

Abdelkader tied it at 2 with his 21st goal, with 9:28 left in the middle period. He scored on a breakaway after taking a headman pass from Kindl. It was Abdelkader’s eighth goal in his last 12 games.

That came 36 seconds after Arcobello’s power-play goal from the right circle.

Red Wings right winger Erik Cole left the game after the first period with an upper-body injury.

Detroit coach Mike Babcock said there was no update on either Kronwall or Cole after the game.

NOTES: Detroit C Pavel Datsyuk missed his fourth game with a lower-body injury. ... Arizona was without LW Mikkel Boedker (spleen removed) and C Martin Hanzal (back). ... The Red Wings were also missing RW Johan Franzen (concussion) and backup G Jonas Gustavsson (head). ... The girlfriend of Detroit forward Darren Helm delivered the couple’s first child (a girl) in a car on the way to the hospital around 2:15 a.m. Monday.