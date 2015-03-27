Buffalo fans cheer against Sabres in Coyotes’ OT win

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- After center Sam Gagner lifted the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres on Thursday night, the Buffalo crowd applauded in approval.

With many Sabres fans rooting for a loss -- and improved odds in the NHL Draft lottery -- the Coyotes picked up back-to-back wins for the first time in nearly two months in front of a unique and friendly road atmosphere.

“Yeah, it was different,” Gagner said. “Different for sure. But we’ll take it when we can get it, I guess.”

Gagner’s winner came 56 seconds into overtime on the power play with a hard slap shot from the left circle. The Coyotes began overtime on the man advantage after Sabres defenseman Mike Weber was called for tripping with 30 seconds left in regulation.

Right winger Jordan Szwarz, defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and right winger David Moss also scored for the Coyotes (23-44-8). Arizona goalie Mike Smith made 32 saves.

“It was a big win for us in Detroit and then to come in here and follow it up with another win, it’s a good feeling,” Gagner said. “It’s what you play for, to win hockey games so it’s a good feeling cause we got two.”

The game featured the two worst teams in the league, and a large portion of fans in attendance wanted the hometown Sabres to lose to better their chances of finishing 30th -- which would guarantee either Connor McDavid or Jack Eichel in the NHL Draft. The young standouts are considered the prizes of the draft, and the Coyotes now have six points more than the Sabres.

Much of the hometown crowd cheered for Coyotes goals and booed Sabres goals. The crowd booed when the game went to overtime and cheered Gagner’s winning goal.

”I don’t even know if disappointed is the word,“ Weber said. ”They scored the first one, our fans are cheering. Late penalty, they cheer. They cheer when they score to win the game. I don’t even know what to say.

“It’s extremely frustrating for us. We understand where we are. We understand what this team’s doing, what the organization’s doing, the place we’ve put ourselves in. But I’ve never been a part of something like that where the away team comes into a home building, they’re cheering for them.”

Center Tyler Ennis, defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen and right winger Brian Gionta scored for Buffalo (20-46-8). Goalie Matt Hackett stopped 38 shots.

“I‘m never going to complain about the fans in this city,” Sabres coach Ted Nolan said. “We’ve got 19,000 fans on a regular basis. I didn’t hear what happened at the end. I was just focused on the game.”

For two teams with little to play for, the game was surprisingly entertaining and even throughout.

Szwarz opened the scoring 7:55 into the game with a shot from the left circle. The high shot to the blocker side was Szwarz’s first goal of the season.

Buffalo evened the score three minutes later on Ennis’ 19th goal of the season. Left winger Matt Moulson found a wide-open Ennis in front of the Coyotes net, and Ennis beat Smith with a nifty deke to his backhand.

Ristolainen gave the Sabres a 2-1 lead with a blast from behind the left circle 8:37 into the second period. It was his sixth goal of the season.

The Sabres followed that goal by immediately taking a penalty for too many men on the ice, and the Coyotes dominated the rest of the period. Ekman-Larsson picked up his 21st goal of the season with a blast through traffic from the blue line seconds after the power play ended.

Arizona took its second lead of the game with 5:40 remaining in the second. Moss picked up his fourth goal of the season by deflecting Gagner’s shot from the right point past Hackett.

Gionta tied the score at 3-3 with 3:37 remaining in regulation after a bad giveaway by Arizona right winger Shane Doan. The Sabres captain’s hard slap shot beat Smith for a power-play goal.

The Coyotes will enjoy their first two-game win streak since the beginning of February (Feb. 1 and 3).

“We came in with a mindset that we wanted to try to have our first two-game winning streak in a long time and I thought we played hard,” Arizona coach Dave Tippett said. “We’ll take the two-game win streak and move on.”

NOTES: D Tyson Strachan, RW Jerry D‘Amigo (upper body) and G Chad Johnson were scratched for the Sabres. ... LW Lauri Korpikoski and D Andrew Campbell were scratched for the Coyotes. ... This was the first of two meetings between the Sabres and Coyotes this year. They play again Monday in Arizona. ... Prior to the game, Sabres RW Patrick Kaleta was activated from injured reserve. Kaleta had surgery to remove bone spurs from his knee and last played on Feb. 10. He originally suffered a torn ACL in November 2013. ... Prior to activating Kaleta, the Sabres assigned C Tim Schaller back to their AHL affiliate in Rochester, N.Y.By Mark Ludwiczak, The Sports Xchange