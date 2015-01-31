Preview: Coyotes at Senators

The Ottawa Senators throttled the Arizona Coyotes in their first meeting, sending them on a seven-game skid (0-5-2) that mercifully came to an end on Thursday. Fresh off a 3-1 triumph over reeling Toronto, Arizona vies to record consecutive victories for the first time since winning three straight from Dec. 23-29 as the Coyotes invade Canada’s capital to face the Senators on Saturday afternoon. Sam Gagner collected a goal and an assist against the Maple Leafs and set up his team’s lone tally in a 5-1 setback to Ottawa on Jan. 10.

The Senators have struggled since defeating Arizona, falling for the fourth time in six games (2-3-1) with a 6-3 loss to former mate Jason Spezza and Dallas on Thursday. Bobby Ryan continued his hot hand by scoring and setting up a goal versus the Stars - and has two tallies and seven assists in his last eight contests. Ryan, who also scored and set up a goal in Sunday’s All-Star Game, recorded an assist in the first meeting with the Coyotes.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, TSN5, WPCW, RDS2 (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (17-25-6): Oliver Ekman-Larsson wasn’t intending to make history, but the All-Star defenseman did precisely that with a seemingly harmless flip from near his own blue line that eluded Toronto’s Jonathan Bernier just five seconds into the third period. “A first time for everything,” Ekman-Larsson said of his 150-foot lob that resulted in the fastest short-handed goal to start a period in league history. The 23-year-old Swede has collected points in three of the last four games and is averaging a team-high 25:16 of ice time this season but was held off the scoresheet in his first meeting with Ottawa.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (19-19-9): Robin Lehner struggled in his first start since Jan. 13, turning aside 35 shots versus Dallas to fall to 0-4-1 with a gaudy 4.12 goals-against average in his last six contests. The 23-year-old Swede is expected to get the nod against Arizona after Craig Anderson was placed on injured reserve Friday with a hand injury. “The last few games I’ve played, I work hard and I‘m trying to get better and I feel good, but bar in, post in, it hits someone,” Lehner said. “It’s just not going my way. I don’t know, I guess I’ll have a long sauna and think about things and who did I hurt to get these bounces.”

OVERTIME

1. Ottawa C Mika Zibanejad, who notched two assists in the first meeting with Arizona, has scored in back-to-back contests during his three-game point streak.

2. Coyotes C Antoine Vermette recorded a hat trick in his last visit to Canada’s capital but has just one goal in his last 12 games overall.

3. Senators D Chris Phillips is expected to play in his 1,178th game with the team, which would move him into a tie with Daniel Alfredsson for first place on the franchise list.

PREDICTION: Senators 3, Coyotes 2