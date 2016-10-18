Preview: Coyotes at Senators

The Arizona Coyotes are the most well-rested team in the NHL and need to be as they kick off a six-game road trip with the first of three contests in four nights when they visit the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. Arizona has played just one game over the first six days of the 2016-17 season, an overtime victory over Philadelphia at home on Saturday, while nearly half of the teams in the league have three contests under their belts.

The Coyotes have a busy workload ahead of them, however, as their entire trek takes place over the course of only 10 days. On paper, Ottawa figures to be easy pickings for Arizona after having dropped a 5-1 decision in Detroit on Monday for its first loss of the campaign. The Senators' offense was limited to just a short-handed goal after producing eight tallies over the first two games - both victories at home. Captain Erik Karlsson appears poised for another strong season as he leads the team in assists (four), points (five) and plus/minus (plus-4).

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, TSN5, RDS (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (1-0-0): Zbynek Michalek's third career stint with the Coyotes may be over as the veteran defenseman was assigned to Tucson of the American Hockey League after clearing waivers last week. The 33-year-old Czech recorded two goals and five assists in 70 games with Arizona last season and has collected 32 tallies and 140 points in 609 career contests with the franchise. Radim Vrbata, who also is on his third tour of duty with the Coyotes, notched an assist in the season opener and is four away from 300 for his career.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (2-1-0): Ryan Dzingel netted the team's lone goal Monday, giving him two in the first three games of the season after netting three in 30 contests last campaign - his first in the NHL. Forward Matt Puempel made his season debut against Detroit, recording one shot and a minus-1 rating in 8 minutes, 59 seconds of ice time. The 23-year-old left wing - a former No. 1 pick - registered two goals and an assist over 26 contests during 2015-16.

OVERTIME

1. Coyotes captain RW Shane Doan is three goals shy of 400 for his career.

2. Ottawa G Craig Anderson figures to be in net against Arizona after Andrew Hammond allowed five goals on 25 shots in his season debut on Monday.

3. Arizona has Wednesday off before playing on consecutive nights against Montreal and the New York Islanders.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 4, Senators 2