Senators blow out brothers, Coyotes

OTTAWA -- Ottawa Senators winger Mark Stone felt bad for his brother.

“Sometimes in a game like that you’re almost hoping that something goes right for him. It’s tough to see him out there,” Stone said after Ottawa defeated the Arizona Coyotes and his older sibling, defenseman Michael Stone, 7-2 at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

Michael Stone felt worse.

“I just was embarrassed and I think everybody should feel the same way,” he said. “There (are) no excuses.”

The game was the first in the NHL in more than 30 years featuring two sets of brothers squaring off against each other. Along with the Stones, it included Senators winger Milan Michalek and Coyotes defenseman Zbynek Michalek.

Michael Stone was the only one of the four who didn’t score as the Senators erupted for their biggest offensive game of the season.

Related Coverage Preview: Coyotes at Senators

Seven players beat Arizona goalies Mike Smith, who gave up five goals on 20 shots, and rookie Louis Domingue, who stopped nine of 11 shots.

Senators goalie Robin Lehner made 35 saves to win for the first time since Dec. 13, ending a personal five-game losing streak.

“I felt good about myself,” Lehner said. “It was a bounce-back. They played good at times, and I was able to be better. We’ve been working hard on locating what the problem is when I start playing bad, and we’ve been working hard the last three weeks to fix my game. Slowly, slowly, it’s getting better. It’s a turning point for me, and hopefully I can build on it.”

Scoring for the Senators, along with Stone and Michalek, were wingers Bobby Ryan and Mike Hoffman, centers Mika Zibanejad and Jean-Gabriel Pageau, and defenseman Erik Karlsson.

Defenseman Marc Methot added a single-game career high three assists.

Along with Zbynek Michalek, center Sam Gagner also scored for Arizona.

“You need your goaltender to clean up some stuff for you,” said Arizona coach Dave Tippett, pointing a finger at Smith. “There were lots of mistakes in front of him with young players in there, but you still need him to clean up some of that mess. To come out and take a bunch of penalties in the first, it’s not a very good performance all the way around.”

Despite the five minors the Coyotes took in the opening period, the score was 1-1 at the intermission because of what Senators coach Dave Cameron called a “gawd awful” power play that was 0-for-5 on the day and is now 2-for-21 in the last six games.

However, Cameron was happy to see his players finally find the back of the net.

“I don’t know if we’ve been playing that good where we can say we’re due to score seven, but it’s sure nice to see them get rewarded,” he said. “And it’s nice to see all the different guys get on the board. It should help them loosen up a little bit.”

Milan Michalek broke a 1-1 tie at 16:51 of the second period, moving the puck from his backhand to forehand before whipping a shot past Smith for his seventh of the season, and then Stone scored his seventh just 2:03 later, deflecting a point shot by defenseman Mark Methot to the bottom corner on Smith’s right.

The Senators never looked back after that.

Ryan notched his 14th of the season at 1:57 of the final period to open floodgates that saw the Senators outscore the Coyotes 4-1 in the third period.

His assist on the final goal, by Zibanejad, was highlight-reel caliber: With each team having a man in the box, he roamed the Coyotes’ zone before strolling through the middle to set up his center with an open net.

“And he double-tapped it going in,” Ryan said with a smile. “Things just opened up there, and I was able to walk down the slot. That’s the beauty sometimes on 4-on-4: When you can beat your guy out of coverage, you’re going to have that time and space. Nice of him to reward me by finishing it.”

NOTES: The Coyotes recalled G Louis Domingue and assigned G Mike McKenna to the Portland Pirates of the American Hockey League. Domingue is expected to start Sunday in Montreal. ... Senators D Chris Phillips played his 1,178th game, tying Daniel Alfredsson for most games played in an Ottawa jersey. ... Coyotes C Martin Hanzal was scratched from the lineup with an upper-body injury. ... Senators D Eric Gryba was a healthy scratch for the first time this season. D Mark Borowiecki returned from a leg injury to take his place.