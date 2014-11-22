Preview: Coyotes at Sharks

After playing an unprecedented 16 of their first 21 contests on the road, the San Jose Sharks didn’t put their best foot forward upon returning to the SAP Center. The Sharks look to rebound from a shootout loss in the opener of a six-game homestand when the Pacific Division-rival Arizona Coyotes pay a visit on Saturday. Patrick Marleau scored late in regulation after being denied on a penalty shot earlier in the third period in San Jose’s 3-2 setback to Florida on Thursday.

The Sharks have dropped five of seven and failed to score more than two goals in any of the contests. The Coyotes matched the Sharks with a 2-4-1 record in that stretch after yielding three goals in the third period in their 3-1 setback to Dallas on Thursday. “You gotta play 60 minutes - not 40 minutes - to win in this league,” Arizona coach Dave Tippett said. “Third period wasn’t good enough.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Arizona, CSCA (San Jose)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (8-10-2): Mike Smith is struggling mightily this season, but boasts an 8-4-2 career mark, four shutouts and a stellar .943 save percentage in his career versus San Jose. Smith and backup Devan Dubnyk are tied with four victories apiece, although the former has started 15 of the team’s 20 contests. Martin Hanzal has been a spectator in five of those games this season and is questionable for Saturday’s tilt with a lower-body injury.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (10-9-3): Marleau recorded a goal and an assist against the Panthers after being held off the scoresheet in each of the previous five contests. Joe Thornton extended his point streak to eight games by registering his 865th career assist on Marleau’s tally, tying him with Denis Savard for 23rd place on the NHL’s all-time list. Thornton has scored four goals and set up five others in the last eight contests and has feasted on the Coyotes in his career - collecting 20 goals and 51 assists in 66 career meetings.

OVERTIME

1. Sharks C Joe Pavelski recorded four goals and four assists in four meetings with the Coyotes last season.

2. Arizona captain Shane Doan has scored all six of his goals on the road this campaign.

3. San Jose acquired Brenden Dillon from the Stars for fellow D Jason Demers and a 2016 third-round draft pick.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Coyotes 1