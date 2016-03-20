Preview: Coyotes at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks look to avenge a road loss from earlier in the week when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday night. The Sharks dropped a 3-1 decision at Arizona on Thursday and rebounded by posting a season-high 52 shots in a 4-1 triumph against the New York Rangers on Saturday — their eighth victory in 11 contests.

The win began a six-game homestand for San Jose, which moved within a point of Anaheim for second place in the Pacific Division. Leading scorer Joe Thornton extended his point streak to four games with a tally while captain Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist as the Sharks scored three times in 3:20 span during the third period Saturday and will go after their sixth victory in eight games against the Coyotes. Arizona saw its three-game winning streak come to an end with a 2-0 loss to Tampa Bay at home Saturday. Mike Smith is expected back in net for the Coyotes, who have allowed 11 goals in their last seven contests.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (31-33-7): Leading scorer Oliver Ekman-Larsson (shoulder) is scheduled to travel with the team after missing the last five games and the 24-year-old defenseman likely will be a game-time decision. Smith was rested in favor of Louis Domingue on Saturday and has turned aside 71 of the 72 shots he faced in two games since returning from a core muscle injury. Rookie forward Max Domi is second behind Ekman-Larsson in scoring with 45 points while veteran Shane Doan tops the team with 25 goals and has four points in the last four games.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (40-25-6): Coach Peter DeBoer told reporters injuries to forward Matt Nieto (hand) and defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic (lower body) were “not long term” after both missed Saturday’s game. Forward Tommy Wingels returned to the lineup to take Nieto’s place after sitting out a month with a shoulder injury. Martin Jones picked up the win in net Saturday and backup James Reimer could get the nod against Arizona after going 2-1-0 with a .937 save percentage in three starts since being acquired from Toronto.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose F Tomas Hertl has a goal and five assists — three Saturday — during a four-game point streak.

2. Arizona C Antoine Vermette, who has four goals in the last four games, is slated to play the 900th game of his career Sunday.

3. Sharks RW Joel Ward scored twice Saturday and is one away from his second 20-goal season.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Coyotes 1