Coyotes 3, Sharks 2 (SO): Antoine Vermette opened the scoring 36 seconds into the contest and ended it in the fifth round of the shootout as visiting Phoenix made Dave Tippett the winningest coach in franchise history.

Mikkel Boedker recorded a goal and an assist for the Coyotes, who extended their winning streak to four games and improved to 9-1-2 in their last 12. Mike Smith made 48 saves to help Tippett move past Bob Francis for first place on the franchise list with 166 coaching victories.

Joe Pavelski scored and set up a goal while defenseman Dan Boyle tallied in his return from a concussion for the Sharks, who registered 50 shots through three periods but were outshot 7-0 in overtime. Antti Niemi stopped 28 shots and captain Joe Thornton set up a goal to become the 30th player in NHL history to reach the 800-assist plateau.

Logan Couture opened the shootout by beating Smith to the stick side, but Radim Vrbata evened it in the second round with a shot high to the glove side of Niemi. After two scoreless rounds and a failed attempt by San Jose’s Patrick Marleau, Vermette slid a backhander between Niemi’s pads to end the contest.

The fans were barely in their seats before the Coyotes took the lead as Vermette beat Niemi with a snap shot from the inner edge of the left faceoff circle for his fifth goal.

The Sharks pulled even 1:16 into the second period, when Pavelski took a feed from rookie Matt Nieto and beat Smith to the glove side with a wrist shot from the right circle during a 2-on-1 rush.

Boyle put San Jose in front less than four minutes later, firing a shot from the left circle into the top right corner of the net during a power play. Phoenix knotted the contest at 8:57 of the session, as Boedker carried the puck down the right wing and got around defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic before beating Niemi from below the faceoff circle.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Boyle was back in the lineup after missing seven games with a concussion as a result of a hit from behind by St. Louis’ Maxim Lapierre on Oct. 15. ... Nieto returned after sitting out two contests with a bruised right hand, but RW Brent Burns (mouth) missed his sixth straight game. ... Coyotes C Martin Hanzal was back after serving a two-game suspension for a charging incident against Edmonton and registered one shot on goal and a minus-1 rating.