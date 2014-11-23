Coyotes 4, Sharks 3 (SO): Antoine Vermette opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period before converting in the third round of the shootout as visiting Arizona upended its Pacific Division rival.

The Coyotes killed off captain Shane Doan’s high-sticking penalty in overtime before forcing the extra session. Devan Dubnyk (40 saves) denied the first three shooters before Vermette skated in on Antti Niemi (22 saves) and wristed a shot off the post and into the net to end the wild contest.

Doan collected a goal and an assist and David Schlemko snapped a 46-game goalless drought for Arizona, which improved to 3-1-1 in its last five contests. Mikkel Boedker notched two assists in the victory.

Joe Pavelski scored his 200th career goal to forge a 3-3 tie at 7:47 of the third period for the Sharks, who have dropped the first two contests of their six-game homestand and six of eight overall (2-4-2). Tommy Wingels scored with his team short-handed to snap a 10-game goalless drought and Andrew Desjardins also tallied.

Vermette tallied 6:08 into the first period before feeding a trailing Schlemko, who skated into the slot and beat Niemi for his first goal since Oct. 26, 2013. Wingels scored from the doorstep and Desjardins cleaned up a rebound in the second before Pavelski answered Doan’s early tally in the third by deflecting defenseman Brent Burns’ blast with his team on the power play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Sharks C Joe Thornton saw his eight-game point streak come to an end. He collected four goals and five assists in that stretch. ... San Jose’s Brenden Dillon had four hits in 21:08 of ice time in his first game since being acquired from Dallas for fellow D Jason Demers. ... Pavelski, who has 20 career goals and 39 points versus the Coyotes, had four tallies and set up four others in four meetings with the club last season.