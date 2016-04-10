Sharks 1, Coyotes 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Joe Pavelski scored his 38th goal of the season to account for all of the scoring Saturday as the Sharks beat the Coyotes 1-0 in both teams’ regular-season finales.

San Jose moves on to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the 11th time in 12 seasons after having missed last spring. Despite a 22-point improvement over last season, Arizona will miss out on the playoffs for a fourth straight year.

Pavelski scored 55 seconds into a 5-on-3 Sharks’ power play. Joe Thornton provided the primary assist to give the veteran center 82 points in 82 games.

San Jose converted with Arizona center Boyd Gordon off for high sticking and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson joined his teammate with an unsportsmanlike penalty.

San Jose goalie Martin Jones made 20 saves for his sixth shutout of the season and 13th of his career.

The Sharks and Coyotes were scoreless through two periods with San Jose owning a 23-17 advantage in shots.

San Jose failed to convert on four power plays in the opening period, including four full minutes when Arizona captain Shane Doan instigated a fight while wearing a visor with San Jose defenseman Roman Polak to earn a total of 19 penalty minutes.

The Sharks managed four shots on goal during the consecutive minors in addition to five others on power-play chances early and late in the period.

Arizona had the only power play of the second and put one shot on goal.

Coyotes goalie Mike Smith came up huge late in the second period. He robbed Pavelski in close on an initial shot and on a rebound deflection from his back at 13:50. Then, less than a minute later, Smith stoned Sharks right wing Joel Ward from the doorstep following a set-up from behind the net by Logan Couture.

NOTES: The top four scorers were the only Sharks to appear in all 82 games -- C Joe Thornton, RW Joe Pavelski, D Brent Burns and C Patrick Marleau. ... Marleau’s consecutive games streak reached 542 on Saturday in completing a seventh straight season without missing a game. ... D Nicklas Grossmann returned following the birth of his daughter and stepped into the lineup in place of D Alex Grant. It marked Grossmann’s first game since March 31. ... San Jose made two lineup changes: LW Dainius Zubrus replaced LW Micheal Haley on the fourth line and minor-league call-up D Mirco Mueller subbed for D Paul Martin, who San Jose coach Peter DeBoer termed as “a maintenance day off.” ... RW Tobias Rieder and RW Brad Richardson were the only Coyotes to appear in all 82 games. It marked the first time in Richardson’s 11-year career he failed to miss a game. ... D Marc-Edouard Vlasic (knee) and LW Matt Nieto (broken knuckle) missed San Jose’s final 12 games. Vlasic expects to be ready for the start of the playoffs.